Global aviation support and aftermarket services giant BBA Aviation on June 5 announced the imminent departure of Simon Pryce as chief executive. Wayne Edmunds was appointed interim CEO, pending a permanent successor. Pryce has been CEO for a decade and led BBA’s expansion through 2016’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Landmark Aviation, making it the world’s largest fixed base operation network. Early this year UK-based BBA also announced that it and Gama Aviation joined their ...
