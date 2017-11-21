Astronautics has completed the preliminary design review for its new connectivity platform for its air-ground communications for Airbus Helicopters. Astronautics, based in Milwaukee, is on track for the system's expected entry into service in the fourth quarter of 2018, said Richard Ross, Astronautics’ vice president of connected aircraft solutions. The plan is for it to be standard fit for all Airbus helicopters. The communications system for Airbus helicopter ...