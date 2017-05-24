Shenzhen, China-based Amber Aviation has announced the launch of its business jet management services. The company was founded by Chairman Chang Qiu Sheng. It will also have an office in Hong Kong. “We aim to be Asia’s most-trusted business jet partner,” Chang said. “We have attracted and built a team representing the industry’s very best in aviation management expertise — those who have the know-how and unmatched experience to deliver better and smarter ...