The Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice and Science subcommittee that funds the government’s science activities has provided $19.5 billion for NASA in draft spending legislation for fiscal 2018, adding $437 more than the president’s budget request for projects including the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion crew capsule. In all that is a $124 million reduction from what NASA received in fiscal 2017. The amount is roughly $400 million less than what House Appropriations ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Senate Panel Drafts Bill With $19.5 Billion For NASA".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.