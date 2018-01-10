HOUSTON—The James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) primary mirror and science instrument package are ready to depart NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) here for integration with the spacecraft bus and sunshield as well as a final round of prelaunch testing at prime contractor Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "James Webb Space Telescope Shines In Houston".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.