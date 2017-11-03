Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee that oversees NASA, will not seek re-election next ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "House Science Chair Retiring From Congress At End Of Term".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.