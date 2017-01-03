LYON, France—The board of French space agency CNES earlier this month green-lighted its contribution to the Franco-Chinese Space-based Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM) mission to study gamma-ray ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Franco-Chinese Satellite To Detect Gamma-ray Bursts".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.