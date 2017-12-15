A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, marking the pad's return to operation after a $50 million repair and refurbishment: NASA
CAPE CANAVERAL—SpaceX wrapped up its 2017 East Coast launch manifest on Dec. 15 with a cargo run to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA, its 17th flight of the year and the first for a U.S. government customer using a previously flown ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "With Falcon 9 Launch, Capeâ€™s Pad 40 Back In Business".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.