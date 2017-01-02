HOUSTON—An emerging U.S. commercial space sector stands to benefit if the Trump administration can decide sooner rather than later whether NASA is to continue with efforts to transition its human spaceflight pursuits from low Earth orbit to deep space, according to Michael Suffredini, former International Space Station (ISS) program manager and leading architect of a private sector ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Commercial Space Player Wants Clarity On NASAâ€™s Role".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.