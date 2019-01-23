HOUSTON—Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard rocket soared to a suborbital altitude of just over 350,000 ft. (66.4 mi.) from Van Horn, Texas, on Jan. 23 carrying a number of NASA-sponsored experiments to advance future human deep-space exploration as well as the company’s own commercial passenger spaceflight goals. It was the 10th test flight since April 29, 2015, for New Shepard, which may be ready to launch human passengers by the end of 2019. It was the fourth flight for ...
