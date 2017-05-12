Highlights Southwest Eyeing Used 737NG Parts Market Southwest Airlines is keeping a close eye on the used-parts market and may ramp up its spares stock if Boeing 737NG part-outs pick up and prices on harvested parts begin to fall. “At some point, the cost curve is going to start bending down,” Peter Requa, Southwest’s senior director of supply chain management of technical operations, told Inside MRO at Aviation Week’s MRO Americas conference this month in Orlando, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Inside MRO News Briefs And Contracts (May 2017)".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.