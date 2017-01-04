WASHINGTON - One of eight medium-thrust engines fell off a U.S. Air Force B-52 heavy bomber from Minot AFB, North Dakota, while it was conducting a local training mission Jan. 4, the service confirmed to Aviation ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must be a paid subscriber to access "U.S. Air Force B-52 Heavy Bomber Loses An Engine ".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.