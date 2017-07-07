WASHINGTON -- A convention aimed at banning and eventually eliminating nuclear weapons has been formally adopted by the United Nations, absent support from any of the nine nations that possess nuclear arms. On July 7, negotiators representing 122 of 193 U.N. member states voted “yes” to adopt the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The Netherlanders, the only NATO nation taking part in the process, voted “no,” and Singapore abstained. This was a major step ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UN Adopts Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.