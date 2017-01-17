LONDON—Engineering company and aero-engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is hoping it can restore customer faith after agreeing to pay fines worth £670 million ($808 million) to settle fraud and corruption cases by the Brazilian, UK and U.S. ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must be a paid subscriber to access "Rolls CEO: Past Behavior ‘Completely Unacceptable’".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.