LONDON—Progress on the Anglo-French development of a joint Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV) demonstrator to meet national future combat air capabilities appears to be stalled, with the two governments saying they are assessing the work of the industry ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Progress On Anglo-French UCAV Demo Stalled".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.