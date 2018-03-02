KUALA LUMPUR—The Philippines National Police air unit, which has lacked serviceable aircraft for five years, is expected to return to the skies in June following delivery of a Bell 429 Global Ranger light twin-engine ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Philippines Police Receiving Bell 429 Helicopter".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.