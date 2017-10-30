Kratos expects to begin taking orders for the internally developed UTAP-22 Mako "loyal wingman" combat drone in 2018: Kratos
The 3,000 mi.-range combat drone that Kratos is developing for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has moved through the critical design review phase and remains on track for first flight in mid-2018, the company ...
