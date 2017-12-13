Honeywell International, which is focusing on aerospace and defense as part of a corporate streamlining, is unlikely to pursue another acquisition the size of United Technologies Corp. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Honeywell M&A Focus Could Shift To U.S. Under New Tax Law".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.