The introduction of the Lockheed Martin F-35 to Japan and South Korea highlights the growing disparity between the conventional forces of North Korea and its opponents: U.S. Marine Corps
The U.S. Marine Corps prides itself on being the “tip of the spear,” but in East Asia, the “Green Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Sqdn.-121 (VMFA-121) are more like the tip of the iceberg, as the first of dozens of war-ready Lockheed Martin F-35 squadrons being stationed in the region over the next ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "F-35 Is Newest Thorn In North Korea’s Side".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.