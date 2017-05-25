Raytheon’s GBU-49 “Enhanced Paveway II Lot 5” dual-mode bomb is compatible with the same weapons station interface required for the UK’s Paveway IV (pictured): Defense Department
A push by the U.S. Air Force to equip the Lockheed Martin F-35 with the 500-lb. Raytheon-built GBU-49 has mitigated a looming five-year “capability gap” against moving and maneuvering targets, such as armored vehicles and pickup ...
