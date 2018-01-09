KUALA LUMPUR—A former Indonesian Air Force chief has been interviewed by the country’s anti-graft agency concerning irregularities in the purchase of a Leonardo AW101 helicopter delivered last ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ex-Indonesian Air Force Chief Quizzed On Helicopter Buy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.