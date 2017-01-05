ANKARA, Turkey—Britain’s Empire Test Pilots School (ETPS) is to receive a new fleet of turboprop trainers and single-engine light helicopters as it prepares to align its training regime with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Empire Test Pilots School Undertaking Modernization".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.