A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor takes off while an F-15C Eagle taxis out to takeoff position on the first day of Exercise Northern Edge 17 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.
Boeing and the U.S. Air Force recently demonstrated that the stealthy F-22 Raptor can securely communicate with the F-15C and other legacy aircraft in real-time over an advanced networking ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing, USAF Link Stealthy F-22 With F-15C".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.