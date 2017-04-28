Nashville, Tennessee – Boeing has secured a $541 million contract for 15 heavy-hauling CH-47F Chinook rotorcraft for the Netherlands as it eyes other opportunities with Saudi Arabia, Israel and Germany. The Royal Netherlands Air Force operates the D-model Chinook and has already taken delivery of some CH-47Fs, but is moving forward with plans to modernize its entire fleet. The April 28 foreign military sale for the Honeywell T55-powered tandem-rotor aircraft gives Boeing something to ...
