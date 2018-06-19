Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor performs a pass at the company’s Amarillo Assembly Center: Bill Carey
AMARILLO, Texas—Bell Helicopter plans to add 360-deg. pilot’s vision capability to its V-280 Valor demonstrator this year and also will test autonomous operation of the tiltrotor in a systems integration laboratory (SIL), executives said June ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bell Plans More Tech Advances As Valor Adds Flight Time".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.