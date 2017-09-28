Japan's V-22s are based on the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22, pictured here flying at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan: Marine Corps
AMARILLO, Texas—Bell Helicopter has completed assembly of the first Japanese Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey and passed it along to the U.S. government for final modification and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bell-Boeing Completes Assembly Of Japanâ€™s First V-22".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.