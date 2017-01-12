Airbus is continuing its ongoing-process of divestment in companies it considers no longer core to its aerospace and defense work, with the sale of naval electronics firm Atlas ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Airbus Sells Shares In Atlas Elektronik".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.