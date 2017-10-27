As former Rep. Scott Garrett (R-N.J.) faces a highly anticipated Senate nomination hearing Nov. 1 to be president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) has restated its opposition to the bank critic taking the reins.

“The Bank deserves a leader that believes in its mission, will bolster and forcefully advocate for its programs, and advocate for American manufacturers,” AIA said in a letter to senators Oct. 25. “Scott Garrett is not that leader.”

Garrett has faced growing opposition from manufacturing sectors such as aerospace due to his public track record of opposing and criticizing Ex-Im. AIA said it applauded the Trump administration’s other nominations to the Ex-Im board: Kimberly Reed, Judith Pryor, Spencer Bachus and Claudia Slacik.

The trade group has been advocating to get the bank back to full force since Congress allowed its charter to lapse on July 1, 2015. But it took on renewed urgency after President Donald Trump was elected last November due to concerns that protectionist and anti-Washington sentiments associated with his campaign would hit the bank (Aviation DAILY, Sept. 18).