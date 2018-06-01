Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air’s net profit for its 2017-18 financial year ended March 31 rose 22.1% year-over-year to hit €275 million ($322.4 million), exceeding its guidance. Wizz Air CEO József Váradi described 2017-18 as “another year of investment and driving efficiencies,” creating the foundations for Wizz to become Europe’s cost leader. Over the 12 months ending March 31, Wizz opened 95 new routes and carried 29.6 million ...
