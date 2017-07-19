PARIS—Wizz Air said it would consider seeking a UK air operator’s certificate (AOC) in a bid to mitigate uncertainty over Brexit, as the Budapest, Hungary-based LCC reported a strong rise in profit and revenue and appointed a new deputy CEO. “We are looking at all contingencies for all possible outcomes and that could involve a UK AOC,” a spokeswoman said. She confirmed a Reuters report that cited Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi as saying the airline was considering ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Wizz Air Considering UK License To Offset Brexit Uncertainty".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.