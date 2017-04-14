A lightweight, low-power electro-thermal ice protection system for commercial and other aircraft that uses carbon-nanotube (CNT) heater technology is to be flight tested by the end of 2018 by UTC Aerospace Systems (UTAS).

The CNT heater layer is 30–40 times lighter than conventional electrothermal heating elements ,and requires 10–50% less electrical power than current technologies, said Chris Wilson, senior director of safety systems engineering in UTAS’s Sensors & Integrated Systems business.

The technology can be used to protect the leading edges of wings; horizontal and vertical stabilizers; engine inlet lips; and vanes and aircraft nose cones and is suitable for commercial; regional; business aircraft; rotorcraft; and unmanned aircraft, he said.

“We expect initial versions of ice-protection systems using advanced carbon-nanotube heaters to be in demonstration tests for specific applications in two years, with widespread use in three to four years,” Wilson said. UTAS has licensed the technology from Metis Design, which co-developed the CNT heater with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. UTAS has partnered with Metis and the United Technologies Research Center to transition the technology.

“Development at Metis Design reached technology readiness level [TRL] 5 with icing wind-tunnel tests and manufacturing of composite leading-edge prototype for flight demonstration on an unmanned aircraft,” Wilson said. UTAS is developing controls and power switching electronics to provide a complete ice-protection system, with TRL 6 and a flight-test demonstrator for commercial-aircraft applications planned for late 2018, he said.

CNT technology provides the ability to design a thermal distribution into the system based on how ice forms on flight control surfaces. “This will allow us to put power where it is needed and minimize the amount of energy required to shed ice,” Wilson said.

Other advantages include the flexibility of the CNT heater, enabling installation on more complex-curvature surfaces, as well as an expected improvement in the fatigue life.

“Metis Design has extensively tested the CNT technology for heater thermal stability, fatigue and performance, including icing tunnel tests,” he said. To raise the technology and manufacturing readiness levels, UTAS plans additional tests and simulations in 2017 and 2018.

“We are developing the technology to be integrated with composite or metallic components. In terms of life expectation, the materials are resistant to rain erosion and other environmental sources of degradation,” he said. “Regular scheduled maintenance will not be specific to the CNT, but rather will be similar to that required for any composite or metallic surface that is exposed to the environment,” Wilson said, adding life is expected to exceed those of current technologies.