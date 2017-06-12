Bombardier CS100 in Delta livery.
U.S. Panel Backs Boeing Complaint Against Bombardier As expected, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) voted unanimously June 9 to allow a Boeing’s antidumping complaint against Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier to continue toward finding compensatory duties. The panel of five members “determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is threatened with material injury by reason of imports of 100- to 150-seat large civil aircraft from Canada ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Panel Backs Boeing Complaint Against Bombardier".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.