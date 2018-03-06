United Airlines management quickly reversed course after a proposed overhaul of quarterly employee bonuses met with a barrage of resistance. United announced to employees March 2 that the company planned to change its company-wide employee bonuses from a quarterly payment (of up to $375) based on the airline meeting operational goals to a quarterly lottery system, in which only employees with a perfect attendance record could participate. Those employees would then stand a chance of winning ...
