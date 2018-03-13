United Airlines, citing strong network-wide demand, raised first-quarter PRASM guidance to up 1-3% year-over-year and said pre-tax margins, expected to be flat before, could be up 1% or more. “We’ve increased the revenue guidance by a point and the margin guidance as well by a point,” United president Scott Kirby said at a March 13 investor conference hosted by JP Morgan. “Looking forward, we know that things can change in a hurry in this industry as they have in the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "United Boosts Q1 Outlook; Eyes Domestic Premium Economy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.