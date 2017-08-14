United Airlines is adding six daily flights between Paine Field, 23 mi. north of Seattle, and the carrier’s hubs in Denver and San Francisco. The new flights will begin in fall 2018, United said. The services will connect Seattle’s fast-growing northern suburbs to the carrier’s network. “We are excited by the opportunities that daily connections to United’s hubs with international service will bring to our community,” Snohomish County Executive Dave ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "United To Add Paine Field Flights".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.