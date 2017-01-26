BOSTON—Analystsfocused on JetBlue Airways’ unit revenue performance during the airline’s Jan. 26 earnings call. The airline said it was expecting its January revenue per available seat-mile (RASM) to decline 8–9%. “We’re disappointed with how the month has performed; however, reported RASM is not truly representative of the underlying trends,” Marty St. George, JetBlue’s executive vice president of commercial and planning, said in his ...