The aerospace industry has held its breath since 2016’s presidential campaign, when then-candidate Donald Trump dismissed the U.S. Export-Import Bank as “unnecessary.” At the time, Trump sided with conservative Republicans who were restricting Ex-Im operations, as they complained the export credit assistance agency was a form of corporate welfare. But that was then. These days, President Trump is spending more time with big beneficiaries of the bank—the chiefs of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Trump Sees Benefit In Export-Credit Agency".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.