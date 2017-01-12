Thai Airways is due to take delivery of five more Airbus A350s in 2017, and expects to receive the next in April, an airline spokesman tells Aviation Daily. The carrier has two A350s in its fleet, the second of which it added in October. These aircraft are being used on routes to Singapore, Rome and Milan. The next A350 route will be announced this summer, the spokesman said. A total of 12 A350s are due to be delivered to Thai, including four directly from Airbus and eight from lessors.
