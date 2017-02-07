Spirit Airlines is continuing to focus on improving its operational reliability and cost structure in 2017, CEO Bob Fornaro told analysts on a Feb. 7 earnings call. Fornaro said the carrier improved its on-time performance by more than 5% in 2016 compared with 2015, and lowered the ratio of complaints lodged with the Transportation Department (DOT) by more than 60%. Spirit began 2016 with a ratio of 11 complaints per 100,000 customers, and reduced that to less than 4 per 100,000 customers, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spirit Pushing Reliability, â€˜Soft Skillsâ€™ Training".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.