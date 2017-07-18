Spirit Airlines expects to record higher-than-anticipated second-quarter unit revenue but a smaller capacity increase, largely due to “pilot-related flight cancellations,” the airline said on July 17. In an investor update, the ultra-LCC said it now expects its total revenue per available seat-mile (TRASM) to have increased about 5.5% year-over-year in the second quarter. It previously provided an expected range of 4–5% in June. It now estimates that its second-quarter ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spirit Airlines Updates 2Q Guidance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.