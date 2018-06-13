Spanish LCC Volotea announced five equity investors have taken stakes in the company, replacing founding shareholders CCMP and Corpfin. “The new investor group will back the continued growth and expansion of Volotea, which has been self-financing since 2014,” Volotea said. Volotea did not give an ownership breakdown, but named the new investors as U.S.-based companies Elysium LLC and HRS Management, as well as European entities Meridia Capital, Rijn Capital and Rocinante. They ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spainâ€™s Volotea Reveals New Investors ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.