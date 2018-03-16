Lithuanian leisure carrier Small Planet Airlines said it would add six Airbus aircraft to its fleet in 2018, bringing the total up to 28, and is poised to become the largest carrier in the Baltic States in terms of passengers, fleet and revenue this year. The carrier reported a 2017 profit of €5.1 million ($6.3 million), reversing a 2016 loss, and saw revenue grow 45% year-over-year (YOY) to €323.1 million, transporting 2.7 million passengers, a rise of 35%. It hopes to carry ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Small Planet Targets Growth In Germany As Fleet Increases".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.