Embraer E190 with Ivolga Airlines livery. Saratov Airlines planned to rebrand as Ivolga with an updated fleet, but the airline's AOC has been revoked.
MOSCOW—Russian authorities have grounded Saratov Airlines, just under four months after the fatal Antonov An-148 crash involving the carrier based in Saratov in the Volga region. The country’s Federal Air Transport Agency (FATA) canceled the airline’s air operator’s certificate (AOC) from May 31, saying the carrier does not meet safety standards and cannot safely carry passengers. Saratov’s troubles started Feb. 11, when an An-148 operated by the airline ...
