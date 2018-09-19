PARIS—European pilots are calling for management changes at Ryanair, ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting on Sept. 20, the European Cockpit Association (ECA) said in a Sept. 19 statement in which it described the situation at the budget carrier as “more chaotic and unpredictable than ever.”

The Dublin-based airline has been locked in conflict with pilot and cabin crew unions, including strikes in several European markets, since a pilot-rostering mix-up caused a flight-cancellation crisis a year ago. That led to the airline’s decision to recognize unions for the first time.

In the latest development, Belgian cabin-crew union CNE said it would proceed with a planned strike on Sept. 28.

Cabin-crew unions in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain that would be involved in the strike want Ryanair to adhere to local labor laws, but CNE said on Sept. 19 a proposal Ryanair had made was “unacceptable” because it only applied to employees directly employed by the carrier and involved the airline accepting Belgian law starting in March 2020 under certain conditions. The union also said Ryanair wanted it to accept the airline’s business model while committing to negotiate, which it said was a contradiction.

“This proposal is aimed at dividing workers, buying time and avoiding the strike,” CNE said.

“Developments over the past months have clearly shown that the relationship between Ryanair management and its employees has become dysfunctional, and this is now putting at risk the continued success of the airline,” said ECA President Dirk Polloczek in a separate statement released ahead of the annual meeting.

Ryanair responded: “Any such commentary from a Lufthansa pilot should be dismissed.”

The ECA added: “Regardless of repeated assurances about improving employee relations, the approach taken by the company’s leadership over more than 20 years seems largely unchanged. Management simply appears unable to talk to its own employees in a constructive manner and without falling back into its old and unhelpful habits. It is not surprising that Ryanair pilots and their national unions are increasingly frustrated and see industrial action as the only way to bring about changes that management seems unwilling to accept at the negotiating table.”

Philip von Schoppenthau, the ECA secretary-general, stressed that “one of the most powerful signals of good will from management would be to offer immediately to every ‘contractor’ pilot to move–by 1 January 2019–to a direct-employment contract rather than the current precarious Irish broker agency contracts. All contracts should also be governed by the local law of the country where the pilot is based.”

The ECA quoted a long-standing Ryanair pilot, who wanted to remain anonymous, as saying: “Having a shared interest in the health and success of our airline, we—the pilots of Ryanair—urge shareholders to enable the necessary changes, both within the management team and the board, to allow for a fresh start and constructive social dialog.”

British pilots' union BALPA added its voice, calling on shareholders to immediately replace Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary and chairman David Bonderman at the annual general meeting.

BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said: "For many pilots and cabin crew it seems to me that they do not believe in the intentions of Ryanair’s leaders and unfortunately Mr O’Leary is usually cited as the cause of this. I think that while he is still there as the embodiment of Ryanair’s values the distrust among many staff is likely to continue and with it the industrial unrest.”

Separately, Ryanair welcomed a French court decision that upheld an earlier European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on social insurance payments for international workers. Ryanair said the French ruling confirmed its position that social insurance certificates issued by Ireland for pilots and cabin crew who were temporarily based in Marseille were valid, as previously ruled by the ECJ. The French Supreme Court also canceled all convictions against Ryanair and returned the case to the Paris-based Court of Appeal for rehearing.

Ryanair’s chief people officer, Eddie Wilson, said: “We believe that this decision will now lead to an early and favorable conclusion of the criminal cases and tax demands in Aix-en-Provence. This should in due course lead to the repayment of up to €13 million ($15.2 million) of social tax payments, which Ryanair was required to put into escrow to cover two such cases in 2014 and 2017.”

The ruling paves the way for Ryanair to consider reentering the French market. Wilson added, “We are already in discussions with a number of French airports, and the French ministry of labor, which we hope will lead to Ryanair announcing some bases in France in the near future, but with pilots and cabin crew based in France, on local French contracts, and paying their social taxes in France rather than Ireland.”

Ryanair said at the beginning of the year, after it agreed to recognize unions, it wanted to create bases in France to allow it to expand more quickly in the French market.