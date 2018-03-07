BRUSSELS—Airline CEOs attending the Airlines for Europe (A4E) Aviation Summit here believe there is scope for further European consolidation, with Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary predicting that “the next downturn is imminent.” O’Leary added that “some unexpected event” will bring the last two to three good years for the airline business to a close. The outspoken Ryanair CEO is expecting more airline failures before the end of 2018, putting his ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ryanair’s O’Leary: ‘Downturn Is Imminent’".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.