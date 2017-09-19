PARIS—Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle said they had called off talks about a connecting-flight service after EasyJet overtook its Irish LCC rival to launch connecting flights with the Norwegian low-cost long-haul airline.

UK-based EasyJet announced on Sept. 13 that it teamed up with Norwegian and WestJet to launch a service whereby passengers can buy the other airlines’ flights on its website and connect to their long-haul services at London Gatwick Airport.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said the Dublin-based LCC is still in talks over offering connecting flights with “a number of other airlines.” Ryanair has previously spoken about offering feeder services for legacy carriers but, so far, only offers connecting services within its own network in Rome and Milan, Italy. It also sells 20 long-haul Air Europa routes to North and South America on its website.

“Norwegian welcomes any initiatives that offer passengers smooth, affordable transfers between flights,” an airline spokesman said. “We are delighted to have entered into partnership with EasyJet, which was an obvious and natural fit for each airline’s large and growing networks. Previous discussions with Ryanair are no longer active.”

The announcement came as Ryanair faced criticism over the cancellation of thousands of flights over a six-week period because of what CEO Michael O’Leary described as a “mess of its own making” over pilots’ annual leave allocations.

The LCC’s system-wide punctuality fell below 80% in the first two weeks of September because of a combination of ATC capacity delays and strikes, weather disruptions and the impact of changes to the way the airline allocates pilots’ annual leave, Ryanair said.

On Sept. 18 the airline published a full list of the flights it is canceling from Sept.21 to Oct. 31—which it says are fewer than 50 per day—to protect the punctuality of the 98% of flights it said would be unaffected by the cancellations.

“Ryanair is not short of pilots—we were able to fully crew our peak summer schedule in June, July and August—but we have messed up the allocation of annual leave to pilots in September and October because we are trying to allocate a full year’s leave into a 9 month period from April to December,” O’Leary said. This issue will not recur in 2018, as Ryanair will return to a 12-month calendar-leave year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

Ryanair said that, where possible, it had allocated the cancellations to its bigger base airports, including London Stansted, Brussels Charleroi, Barcelona and Milan Bergamo, and routes with multiple daily frequencies.

