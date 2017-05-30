PARIS—Ryanair said it would look at ways to accelerate the growth of its fleet and seize opportunities from struggling competitor airlines, as it posted a higher full-year profit and predicted fares would fall further. The LCC’s net profit for the year to the end of March rose 6% to €1.32 billion ($1.5 billion), “despite difficult trading conditions in [full-year] 2017 caused by a series of security events at European cities, a switch of charter capacity from North ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ryanair Looks To Boost Fleet As Profit Rises".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.