RwandAir is evaluating the Airbus A321LR and Boeing 737-7 to operate on European routes during off-peak seasons. The carrier’s two widebody aircraft, one Airbus A330-200 and one larger A330-300, experienced strong load factors this summer on the carrier’s first route to Europe from the capital of Kigali via Brussels to London Gatwick. “British tourists travel to Rwanda in big numbers, however during the low season, the A330s may have too much capacity,” CEO Yvonne ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "RwandAir Studies A321LR, 737-7 For European Routes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.