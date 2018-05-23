Rising fuel prices may ground some older aircraft if airlines cut capacity, but most airlines are putting off the decisions until after the peak summer season. “You won’t see a lot of change in the summer schedule as we move forward, but everybody’s looking at the fall schedule,” American Airlines CFO Derek Kerr said at a recent investor conference. This bodes well for the aftermarket, which has seen a jump in spending on older, less fuel-efficient aircraft as ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rising Fuel Prices Could Trigger Aircraft Retirement Jump".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.