Republicans in the U.S. Congress once again are preparing bills to shoot down commercial aircraft deals by Boeing, Airbus and ATR with Iranian airlines, according to a high-profile conservative critic of the deals and of Iran. Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), said April 20 at a Heritage Foundation event that rightward lawmakers are crafting language that would try to impede financing for the deals, as well as attempting to re-list Iran Air as a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Republicans Attempting To Stop U.S. Aircraft Sales To Iran".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.